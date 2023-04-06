Xponance Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

