Xponance Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.