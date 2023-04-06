Xponance Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

