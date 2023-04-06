Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

