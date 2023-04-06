Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $242,537,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $182.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.