Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.