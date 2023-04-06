Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $205.41 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

