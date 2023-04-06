Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

