Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,891,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

