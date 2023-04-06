Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $9,592,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $37,050,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $76.24 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

