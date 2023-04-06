Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.67. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

