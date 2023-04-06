Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

