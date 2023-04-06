Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,350,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 144,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

