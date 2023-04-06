Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

ZION opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

