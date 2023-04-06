Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,196 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Price Performance

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $213.09 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $438.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

