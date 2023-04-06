Xponance Inc. Purchases 12,228 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

