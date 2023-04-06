Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

