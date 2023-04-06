Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,294 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.94 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

