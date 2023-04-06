Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,709 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,725 shares of company stock worth $8,491,807 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

