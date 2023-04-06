Xponance Inc. Purchases 34,587 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

