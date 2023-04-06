Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,249 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

