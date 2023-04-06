Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,418 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company's stock.
RBLX stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.79.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
