Xponance Inc. Purchases 854 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.9 %

Hubbell stock opened at $224.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.33.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

