Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.12.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.