Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.