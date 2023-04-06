Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile



Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

