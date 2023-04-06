Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

