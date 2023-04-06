Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
