Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

