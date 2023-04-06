Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,691 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,691 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.