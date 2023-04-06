Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.