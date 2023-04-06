Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 78.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

