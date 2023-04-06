Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

STC stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

