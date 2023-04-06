Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

