Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,193 shares of company stock worth $3,923,935 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.