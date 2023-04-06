Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,492,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

