Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.61 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

