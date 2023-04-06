Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.