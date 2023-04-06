Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $238.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

