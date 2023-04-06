Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 599,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

