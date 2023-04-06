Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

