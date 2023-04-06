Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,601. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

ZM opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

