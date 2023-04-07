14,751 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

