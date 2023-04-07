1,502 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

