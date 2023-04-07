2,190 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

