27,662 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.