3,940 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

