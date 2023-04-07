914 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

