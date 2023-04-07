925 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

