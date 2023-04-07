Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $8.67. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 539,834 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,705,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 165,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

